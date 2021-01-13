10 things you need to know today: January 13, 2021

Authorities consider sedition charges against rioters

Federal law enforcement officials continued the manhunt for people who participated in last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, and said they were looking at more than 160 cases and considering sedition charges for some of the rioters. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) said in a Tuesday evening webcast that she saw some members of Congress leading people through the Capitol on Jan. 5 in what she said was "reconnaissance for the next day" when insurrectionist Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to get lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's defeat of President Trump in the November election. As the House moved toward a Wednesday vote on impeaching Trump for inciting the mob, Sherrill said some of her House colleagues had "abetted" Trump and the mob. "I'm going to see they are held accountable," she said. [The New York Times, NJ.com]