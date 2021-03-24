10 things you need to know today: March 24, 2021

Israeli exit polls project Netanyahu falling short in latest election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party appeared to have won the most seats in tight parliamentary elections on Tuesday, but fell far short of a majority, according to exit polls. With neither Netanyahu and his nationalist allies, nor anti-Netanyahu parties appearing to have won a mandate to form a government, the country could face a fifth vote in two years later in 2021. By early Wednesday, about 64 percent of the vote had been counted. "All three options are on the table: a Netanyahu-led government, a change coalition that will leave Netanyahu in the opposition, and an interim government leading to a fifth election," said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute. This election was seen as a referendum on Netanyahu's leadership as he faces a corruption trial. [The Washington Post]