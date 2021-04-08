10 things you need to know today: April 8, 2021

Tishaura Jones wins election to become St. Louis' 1st Black female mayor

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones has become the first Black woman to be elected mayor in the city. Jones received about 52 percent of the Tuesday vote, defeating Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who had just under 48 percent. "Making history as the first Black woman mayor is not lost on me at this moment," Jones told The New York Times in a Wednesday interview. "I'm also looking at how little girls will look at this moment going forward and will see that they can be anything and that they have a mayor that looks like them." Jones, a Democrat, has been a vocal critic of the "arrest and incarcerate" model of criminal justice. She takes over as her city faces a high homicide rate and coronavirus pandemic challenges. [The New York Times, NBC News]