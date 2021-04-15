10 things you need to know today: April 15, 2021

Biden: 'Time for American troops to come home' from Afghanistan

President Biden announced on Wednesday that all American troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks this year. "We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," said Biden, who argued unsuccessfully to cut back to a small counterterrorism presence during the Obama administration. "It is time for American troops to come home," and end the nation's longest war, Biden said. He did not declare a military victory but said staying would no longer be productive. The U.S. will reportedly initiate a phased withdrawal that "is not conditions-based," said an anonymous senior administration official. Biden warned that the U.S. would "defend ourselves and our partners with all the tools at our disposal" if the Taliban sought to attack troops on their way out of Afghanistan. [The New York Times]