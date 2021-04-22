10 things you need to know today: April 22, 2021

Biden calls for employees to have paid time off to get vaccinated

President Biden on Wednesday urged employers to give workers paid time off to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden said businesses with fewer than 500 employees will be able to get reimbursed for the cost of giving workers paid leave to get vaccinated. These businesses will be eligible for refundable tax credits under the American Rescue Plan. "No working American should lose a single dollar from their paycheck because they chose to fulfill their patriotic duty of getting vaccinated," Biden said. The push to help workers at businesses and nonprofits get vaccinated comes as the U.S. hits Biden's goal of 200 million vaccination shots before the end of April, and the challenge shifts from the nation's supply of vaccine to demand, as some people resist getting the shots. [The Washington Post, CNBC]