10 things you need to know today: April 23, 2021

House passes D.C. statehood bill

The House voted 216-208 along party lines on Thursday to pass a bill seeking to make Washington, D.C., a state. A similar bill passed last year but died in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the new bill has "momentum" that could lead to a "significant step to enfranchise the people of D.C. and empower them to participate fully in our democracy." Howard University political scientist Ravi Perry also said there's "been a major sea change" as "people have started to see D.C. statehood as the racial justice issue that it is." Senate Republicans could still block the bill with a filibuster. But Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who introduced the bill, believes "D.C. statehood is within reach for the first time in history." [The Associated Press, The New York Times]