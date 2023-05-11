Will 2023 be another summer of 'air travel hell?'

Summer is almost here, and Americans across the country are preparing for a busy travel period as they jet off to their favorite sunny destinations. However, as airlines ramp up their schedules, the troublesome 2022 travel season still haunts them.

Last year's summer was plagued by skyrocketing airfares, numerous cancellations, and an aviation industry that couldn't keep up with demand. A poll published that July found 79 percent of travelers experienced some type of problem during their trip, and it seems people aren't confident they'll have a better go-around in 2023. J.D. Power's newly released North America Airline Satisfaction Study notes that "customer satisfaction with major airlines is down significantly for a second consecutive year." The study concludes that overall satisfaction is at 791 on a 1,000-point scale, down seven points from a year ago. This is driven largely by rising ticket prices, the study says, and "the biggest factor driving this year's decline ... is cost and fees, which has fallen 17 points from 2022."

Yields are actually up economically for airlines in 2023, but "this golden age of enhanced revenues is coming at the expense of customer satisfaction," J.D. Power reports. This means that customers think "planes are crowded, tickets are expensive and flight availability is constrained," adds Michael Taylor, J.D. Power's travel intelligence lead. While not everything in the survey was negative — ratings for in-air food and beverages actually increased — it's clear that customers are on edge when it comes to purchasing their next plane ticket. Are they in for problems this summer?

What are commentators saying?

Demand this summer "will be as strong as we've seen since before the pandemic, and potentially the strongest ever," Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, tells Forbes. He adds that this type of demand in an industry "that is woefully underfunded and understaffed is likely to create substantial frustrations among travelers."