The Check-In: Cool pools for summer adventures, must-pack travel gadgets, and more

Welcome to The Check-In, our weekend feature focusing on all things travel. These U.S. hotel pools make a splash In the summer, almost every guest wants their hotel to have air conditioning and a pool. And while an A/C unit can't offer much of a wow factor, it's great when the pool area features something out-of-the-ordinary, like a lazy river in a surprising shape or an aquarium where swimmers are separated from sharks by just a piece of glass. Here are some of the fun hotel pools you can dive into across the United States: Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas Everything's bigger in Texas, including the lazy rivers. At the Marriott Marquis in Houston, the Altitude Rooftop & Pool on the sixth floor has an infinity pool with sweeping views of downtown, a whirlpool, and the pièce de résistance: a one-of-a-kind Texas-shaped lazy river. It takes about 15 minutes to go around, and there are water cannons and waterfalls to check out along the way. The lazy river is 3.6 feet deep, holds 140,000 gallons, and would be 510 feet long if straightened out. In the summer months, the hotel offers pool parties and other events on the rooftop, with DJs playing on the weekends. Indian Springs Resort in Calistoga, California This Napa Valley resort has not one, not two, not even three, but four thermal geysers on its property, all of which feed the hotel's two restorative pools. Visitors have been flocking to this spot since the 19th century, wanting to soak up the benefits of natural thermal pools. The Main Pool — also known as just "The Pool" — is an Olympic-sized mineral pool that was built in 1913. The temperature is always between 92 and a toasty 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Swimmers can use floats and noodles provided by the hotel, and curl up by the fireplace inside the poolside cabana lounge. There is also the Adult Pool, which is a lot smaller and also cooler than The Pool. Both are open until midnight, so guests can swim under the stars. The Governor's Pool in Nashville, Tennessee

You'll want to be in this pool from 9 to 5. The Governor's Pool at the White Limozeen is inspired by Dolly Parton, and there's nothing subtle about it; the entire area is an over-the-top celebration of all things pink and kitsch. The pool — which yes, has a giant pink sculpture of Dolly in the corner — offers gorgeous views of the city skyline, and is just a few steps away from the White Limozeen bar (named after Parton's 1989 album and song of the same title). If it gets too warm outside, guests can slip into the bar and relax on one of the velvet couches illuminated by crystal chandeliers. A few things to note: The Governor's Pool is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. The pool is also an extension of the bar, so even though both are inside The Graduate Hotel, it is not considered a property amenity and reservations are required. TWA Hotel in Queens, New York The '60s are alive and swinging at the TWA Hotel. Located at John F. Kennedy International Airport, this hotel is all about evoking nostalgia and reveling in retro vibes. The lobby of the hotel is inside the TWA Flight Center, which dates back to 1962, while the Connie Cocktail Lounge is on the tarmac in an old Lockeed Constellation. The rooftop infinity pool and adjacent observation deck have runway views — the planes are right there — and are both open year-round, with the water heated to 95 degrees in the winter. The TWA Hotel boasts that the pool's water is highly filtered and purified every 30 minutes. For a few hours in the morning, it's open swim for hotel guests, but later, anyone who wants to take a dip (including non-hotel guests) has to make a reservation for 1 hour and 45 minutes of pool time. Golden Nugget Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada At this classic Las Vegas hotel, there are card sharks inside the casino and real sharks outside. The centerpiece of the Golden Nugget's Tank pool complex is a 200,000-gallon shark tank aquarium, home to five different species of shark, including tiger sharks and black-tipped sharks, stingrays, and exotic fish. For a little extra thrill, there is also a three-story enclosed water slide that goes right through the tank. Those who want to learn more about the sharks can sign up for a weekly behind-the-scenes tour with the marine biologists who take care of them. If lounging is more your thing, you can hang out in the heated pool that encircles the tank, or rent one of the 17 private cabanas. Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California If it's luxury you're after, you'll find it at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. There are four pools on the opulent property, with the biggest draw being the main pool. It's family-friendly, with an underwater sound system, poolside bar, and cabanas sporting dedicated servers, fresh fruit, snacks, gelato, sparkling water, and televisions. Kids will adore the separate pool with a white sand play area, bringing the beach to the hotel. One pool is just for adults, and if you book one of the signature poolside rooms, you can access the area via hidden terraces. All of the pools are spacious, sparkling, and the perfect 81 degrees Fahrenheit. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort in Glenwood Springs, Colorado