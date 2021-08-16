New York lawmakers reverse, agree to continue Cuomo's impeachment investigation

New York lawmakers now plan to continue an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who is set to soon leave office, and release a report after announcing plans to suspend the probe.

On Friday, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said that an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo would be suspended after the governor announced his resignation amid allegations of sexual harassment. But in a reversal, Heastie said Monday the Assembly Judiciary Committee will "continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation," The New York Times reports.

The decision to suspend the Cuomo impeachment probe sparked criticism, the Times notes, especially since Heastie said the investigation "did uncover credible evidence" against Cuomo that "could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned." Democratic Assemblyman Dan Quart argued that "at the very least, the committee should have fully completed its investigation, generated a report detailing all aspects of the governor's misconduct and violations of state law, and made that report public." Still, the Times reports that Monday's reversal doesn't mean Cuomo will still face impeachment, and Heastie had said lawmakers didn't have the authority to impeach him after he was out of office.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 after New York's attorney general released a report concluding that he sexually harassed 11 women. "The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," he said. The impeachment probe was also examining additional allegations against the governor, including that his administration covered up the number of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, Bloomberg notes. Cuomo is set to leave office on Aug. 24.