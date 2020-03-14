Honolulu. This contemporary apartment overlooks Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head from the 22nd floor of a glass high-rise. The three-bedroom home features 9½-foot ceilings, Miele kitchen appliances, a cool-side lanai, a glass foyer, and a master bedroom with an onyx bath.

Building amenities include an infinity pool and spa with ocean views, a fitness center, a yoga room, barbecue pavilions, a theater, and a dog park. $3,880,000. Seiko Ono, Sotheby's International Realty, (808) 721-1125.

Los Angeles. Set on the 31st floor of a Ritz-Carlton Residence, this two-bedroom unit offers east-facing views of downtown Los Angeles and Staples Center.

The apartment features a modern kitchen, a spacious bathroom with glassed-in shower, and a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer. The building includes 24/7 concierge service, daily complimentary breakfast, valet parking, basement storage lockers, and a rooftop pool. $1,505,000. Ansel Kim, The Agency Real Estate, (424) 231-2407.

Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. This three-bedroom home, on the 49th floor of a 57-story waterfront building, features 180-degree ocean views from every window and six terraces.

The unit includes white marble floors, Sneidero cabinetry, Gagganau appliances, a breakfast room, and a maid's room. The Jade Signature building, designed by Pritzker Prize winners Herzog and De Meuron, has a spa, business center, lap pool, beach bar and grill, and Pilates studio. $3,990,000. Rita ­Collins, Fortune International Realty, (305) 218-2277.

New York City. Housed on the 64th floor of an ultramodern 80-story skyscraper, this three-bedroom unit has panoramic views of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and beyond. The Jamie Bush–designed interior includes a chef's kitchen with a built-in whole-bean coffee system, a master suite with walk-in closets and soaking tub, and a powder room with laundry.

The building features a 75-foot swimming pool, basketball court, Turkish sauna, two bowling alleys, pet spa, and 24-hour concierge. $6,684,000. Heather McDonough Domi, Compass, (917) 566-6644.

Louisville. Spanning the 20th floor of a renowned Louisville high-rise, this six-bedroom penthouse takes in the Ohio River, downtown Louisville, and Waterfront Park. The apartment comes with private elevator access, granite floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a formal dining room, a great room with fireplace, staff quarters, and an eat-in gourmet kitchen.

The building has a rooftop pool, fitness center, and ample parking, and is walking distance from concert and sports venues. $3,850,000. Jon Mand, Lenihan/Sotheby's International Realty, (502) 417-2837.

Chicago. This apartment looks out on Lake Michigan from the 20th floor of a 1957 building designed by Mies van der Rohe. The two-bedroom open-plan home features custom closets, a chef's kitchen, and a living-dining area overlooking East Lakeview.

The building has an outdoor pool, a playground, a grill area, a herb garden, and a workout room, and is near the lake, Lincoln Park, transportation, cultural and athletic venues, shops, and nightlife. $340,000. Caroline Moellering, @properties, (312) 320-9550.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, try the magazine for a month here.