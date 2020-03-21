Burnsville, North Carolina. Perched on 2 acres on a bank of the South Toe River, this three-bedroom home is also close to six hiking trails and Mount Mitchell. The 1992 house is anchored by a great room with a 24-foot vaulted ceiling, a central fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside are a covered porch with a fireplace; a two-bedroom guesthouse with a balcony; garden space; river frontage; and golf course access. $850,000. Debora Roldan, June Jerome Realty, (828) 208-0112.

Rockport, Maine. Rockledge, built in 2015, is a five-­bedroom New England–style farmhouse overlooking ­Penobscot Bay and close to multiple trailheads and a state park. The contemporary, light-filled interior has a great room with a balcony, a chef's kitchen, and a master bedroom with a wall of windows.

The 1-acre property includes a one-­bedroom guesthouse, mature trees and traditional plantings, and open lawns leading to the water. $4,500,000. Scott Horty, Camden Real Estate, (207) 596-1110.

Sedona, Arizona. Set on a hill bordering U.S. Forest Service land, this five-bedroom ranch has views of Cathedral Rock, Thunder Mountain, and more, as well as quick access to Sedona's 100-plus trails.

The 2007 house features exposed beams, a modern kitchen, a master suite with spa bathroom, and a covered deck. The 1.7-acre landscaped lot has an expansive patio, a pool, and a water­fall. $2,500,000. Genevie Evirgen, RE/MAX Sedona, (928) 300-1778.

Evergreen, Colorado. Bear Creek Castle, built in 1927, is near 1,100 acres of open-space hiking, three parks with high mountain-peak trails, and Evergreen Lake. The four-bedroom historic home includes radiant heat, an elevator, a master suite, nanny quarters, and an indoor pool and bar area.

The 2.2-acre property is equipped with a generator and features stands of aspen and pine trees and 220 feet of creek frontage. $3,900,000. Joy Opp, West and Main Homes, (303) 868-8769.

Bolinas, California. This Marin County estate sits amid thousands of acres of state park along the Point Reyes National Seashore. The midcentury-inspired three-bedroom main house was built in 1969 entirely of redwood, using board-and-batten construction, and has decks, fireplaces, and a great room with outsize windows opening to the courtyard.

The 2.8-acre wooded lot includes a two-bedroom bunkhouse, a one-bedroom guesthouse, and a meadow with trails to the beach. $3,625,000. B.G. Bates, Golden Gate/Sotheby's International Realty, (415) 706-1026.

Westford, Vermont. This ­copper-sided three-­bedroom home comes with 79 acres of tapped maple forest, close to the Schultz Trail and Brewster River Gorge. The house features an open floor plan, organic-shaped rooms, a gourmet kitchen with island and breakfast nook, a solarium, and a game room.

Outside are a heated barn with workshop, a pond, and ornamental stone walls. $534,900. Rebecca Lemire, Hickok & Boardman/Coldwell Banker, (802) 846-9595.

