New Canaan, Connecticut. Built in 1962, this six-bedroom New England–style home was renovated in 2008. The house has coffered ceilings; three fireplaces; an open plan connecting the living, dining, and family rooms with a gourmet kitchen and a sunroom; a pine-paneled study; and a craft room.

The 4-acre property includes lawns, trees, a four-stall horse barn, a tennis court, and a three-car garage. $1,999,000. ­Candace Blackwood, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services (203) 273-1007.

New York City. The building topped by this one-bedroom penthouse was constructed in 1960. The apartment, perched over the East River, features a wraparound terrace large enough for outdoor dining, a living-dining room, an eat-in chef's kitchen, a master suite with walk-in closet and solarium, an in-unit laundry, and a staff room.

The pet-friendly building has a 24-hour doorman, elevator attendants, a fitness center, a roof deck, and a garage. $1,950,000. Wendy Greenbaum, Warburg Realty Partnership, (212) 439-4542.

Charleston, South Carolina. Designed by noted architects Clark and Menefee, this Georgian-style home was completed in 1964. Recently renovated, it includes a downstairs master bedroom, an open-plan kitchen with sitting room, a game room, and a walk-in attic.

The lakefront property, in the Crescent neighborhood, has mature landscaping and a new pool and is close to shopping and beaches. $2,795,000. Jane Dowd, William Means/­Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 224-2788.

Portland, Oregon. This five-bedroom midcentury-modern home, built in 1963, stands on 10 wooded acres in Forest Park, minutes from downtown. The house features wood paneling and floors, four brick fireplaces, oversize windows, and sliding glass doors to a wraparound wood deck.

The property includes landscaped gardens, a dog run, and a two-car garage and is zoned for future development. $3,250,000. Callan Christman, John L. Scott Real Estate, (503) 545-5498.

Charlotte, North Carolina. Built in 1960, this four-bedroom Georgian-style home was renovated by the Salins Group. The house has custom millwork and cabinetry; a mahogany bar; a great room with coffered ceilings, fireplace, and French doors to the covered porch; and a chef's kitchen with cathedral ceiling, granite counters, and center island.

The nearly half-acre landscaped lot includes lawns, brick paths and patios, and a two-car garage. $2,295,000. Jocelyn Rose, HM Properties, 704-975-9900.

Phoenix. This four-bedroom stucco-and-brick home was built in 1968. The house features stone and brick fireplaces; windows with mountain, desert, and city views; a formal dining room; and an open kitchen with skylights.

The quarter-acre ­elevated lot, set on a cul-de-sac, has desert landscaping, a covered backyard patio, a two-car garage, and space for a swimming pool. $489,900. Mark Hanna, Markus Partners, (480) 869-2561.

