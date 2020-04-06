1. Moulin Roty Botanist Case ($63)

“Got a kid who is constantly collecting acorns, flowers, and leaves?” writes Donna Freydkin at Fatherly. This gorgeous carrying case, made by a French toy company known for its craftsmanship, comes with a flower press, a magnifying glass, scissors, and a logbook. Buy it at Amazon.

2. National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit ($20)

Young paleontologists could fill a day picking apart this kit’s slab of clay, which appears as if cut from a dry seabed and is packed with 15 real fossils—­including dinosaur bones and shark teeth. Brush and chisel included. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Thames & Kosmos Gummy Candy Lab ($20)

A grade schooler can make gummy candies at home and learn the chemistry of candy making with this kit from a company that’s great at explaining science. A stove or microwave and adult supervision are required. Buy it at Thames and Kosmos.

4. Elenco Snap Circuits Extreme Kit ($153)

By arranging components on this snap-together circuitry board, children 8 and up can create over 750 devices, including voice recorders, FM radios, and burglar alarms. Kids can start with simple projects and add complexity as they advance. Buy it at Elenco.

5. KiwiCo Robot Kit ($25)

KiwiCo makes an array of project kits sold individually or by monthly subscription. Kits for ages 9 to 16 include parts and instructions that’ll teach aspiring engineers to build a walking robot or a trebuchet that throws ping-pong balls. Buy it at KiwiCo.

