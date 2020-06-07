1. KitchenAid 6-Qt Slow Cooker ($100)

When you work from home, dinner can simmer all day. This programmable cooker excels at keeping the contents below a boil and evenly distributing the heat. It also has a "wonderfully simple" control panel. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Zojirushi NHS-06 Rice Cooker ($48)

Any of Zojirushi's entry-level rice cookers turns a delicate task into an "almost brain-free" enterprise. "To operate, do the only thing you can: Push the one button. The rice is perfect every time," writes Kendra Vaculin at Epicurious. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Instant Pot Duo 6-Qt ($79)

America's favorite multi­cooker created a craze for a reason, and it still outperforms the competition. "It's super simple to use," can do the work of a slow cooker or rice cooker, and will cook dried beans in just 20 ­minutes. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Thermomix TM6 ($1,499)

Popular in Europe, Thermomix's pricey all-in-one machines can prep and cook multicourse meals. They're preprogrammed with recipes, and though no all-in-one is truly easy to use, Thermomix's are easier to use than any of the others. Buy it at Thermomix.

5. Cuisinart CBK-110 Bread Maker ($110)

The best-selling bread machine on Amazon can pop out fresh loaves in three different sizes, and features 12 preset programs, including whole wheat and gluten-free. "Just load the machine with ingredients, set it, and forget it," per Good Housekeeping. Buy it at Williams Sonoma.

