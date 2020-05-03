Greenwich, Connecticut. The recreation wing of this five-bedroom Colonial-style home features a hardwood basketball court, a gym, a billiards room, a great room with fireplace and full bar, and a catering kitchen. The main wing has a formal dining room, a vaulted family room, and a gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry.

The 2.5-acre grounds include a newly surfaced tennis court, a large swimming pool and pool house, and a guesthouse with an indoor hot tub. $5,950,000. Leslie McElwreath, Sotheby's International Realty/Greenwich, (917) 539-3654.

Saddle River, New Jersey. This recently renovated four-bedroom Hampton farmhouse has an AMF commercial bowling ­alley and a shooting range. The house features a master suite with designer bath, a family room with fireplace and bar, a wood-paneled foyer and study, a solarium, and a chef's kitchen opening onto a covered patio and barbecue area.

The 2-acre landscaped property includes lawns, mature trees, and two garages. $4,250,000. Michele Kolsky-Assatly, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (201) 944-6583.

Colorado Springs. This six-bedroom Tuscan-style villa comes with a multipurpose hockey rink, a tennis court, a golf range, and a saltwater pool. House details include classical columns, grand loggias, travertine tiling, alderwood cabinetry, four fireplaces, a screening room, a recreation room, and a wet bar.

The 19-acre property features garden courtyards, a fountain, an outdoor sitting area with fireplace, and surrounding mountain views. $5,750,000. Anne ­Dresser ­Kocur, LIV Sotheby's ­International Realty, (303) 229-6464.

Wilsonville, Oregon. ­Outside this four-­bedroom stone-and-cedar home are a putting green, a tennis court, and a swimming pool with slide and hot tub.

Inside are a gym and basketball court, a billiard room, a media room, four fireplaces, a wet bar, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and a walk-in closet and en suite bath with each bedroom. The lot features a fountain courtyard, a covered stone terrace, and a six-car garage. $3,000,000. Justin ­Harnish, Harnish ­Properties, (503) 699-8483.

Leesburg, Virginia. Melrose Estate's sports complex includes a half–basketball court, a batting cage and baseball diamond, and a fitness room, bath, and lockers. The 2011 stone house offers five bedroom suites, a screening room, a wet bar, a game room, and views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The 17-acre property has landscaped grounds, a travertine patio, and a pool with waterfall, rock slides, fire details, and a pool house. $3,224,000. Jackie Wynn, McEnearney Associates/Luxury Portfolio, (703) 738-8285.

Orlando. This western-­facing two-bedroom apartment sits on the 24th floor of The Vue, a downtown condominium near Lake Eola Park with a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and basketball and ­tennis courts.

The home features a kitchen with curved bar and stainless-steel ­appliances; wood floors; floor-to-ceiling windows with sunset and city views; an outdoor terrace; and a dedicated parking spot. The building ­offers concierge service and valet parking. $399,000. Erin­ ­Wanner, Stockworth Realty Group, (407) 595-5055.

