Miami. A multi-level heated swimming pool forms most of the covered patio of this seven-bedroom smart home. The contemporary house, designed by Praxis architect Jose Sanchez, has an open layout, floor-to-ceiling windows, a chef's kitchen with pantry, a wine room, and two ­family rooms.

The landscaped lot in ­Coconut Grove includes extensive areas for outdoor entertaining, a summer kitchen, and a carport for five cars. $5,649,000. Anabella Hidalgo, Brown Harris Stevens Miami, (305) 302-8118.

Paradise Valley, Arizona. An infinity-edge saltwater pool with swim-up bar, outdoor kitchen, and ramada is central to the indoor-outdoor theme of this country modern home. The five-bedroom house features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and oversize and floor-to-ceiling windows, a split master suite with private patio, and a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and wine refrigerator.

Outside are lawns, garden landscaping, and views of Mummy Mountain. $4,595,000. Adrian Heyman, The Agency Real Estate, (480) 465-2620.

Greenwich, Connecticut. The 2-acre grounds of this 1987 Colonial-style home feature a swimming pool and spa set in a landscaped stone terrace with waterfall. The six-bedroom house has a double-height foyer, vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows, a ­library, a dining room off the kitchen with butler's pantry, a family room with fireplace, and a walk-out lower level for a game room or playroom.

On the property are lawns, trees, and a natural pond. $2,395,000. Michele Tesei, Houlihan Lawrence, (203) 536-3352.

Annapolis, Maryland. The landscaped patio of this 2.8-acre wooded property features a 36-foot-long heated infinity pool with submerged stools and table and an eight-person spa with spillover. The six-­bedroom house has a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows; living and dining rooms with tiger-wood flooring and custom molding; a wine cellar; and exercise, crafts, and recreation rooms.

There is also an au pair suite over the four-car garage. $1,700,000. Melissa ­Murray, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage/Annapolis Plaza, (443) 995-2626.

Westlake, Texas. This Mediterranean-style six-bedroom home in the Vaquero community surrounds a garden terrace with a rockscaped double swimming pool featuring a waterslide, spa, and diving board.

The house has a two-story great room, a master suite with bath and parlor, media and game rooms, and a chef's kitchen with granite counters. The 1.2-acre lot features mature landscaping and outdoor living spaces, and is 30 minutes from downtown Dallas. $4,685,000. Roxann Taylor, Engel & Völkers, (817) 312-7100.

Las Vegas. The swimming pool in back of this two-story, five-bedroom home includes a spa and waterfall pool and a stone footbridge. The house, built in 2001, features a double-height entry, master bedroom with rear balcony, master bath with jacuzzi, and indoor and outdoor kitchens.

The palm-landscaped lot, minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, has a large garden patio with a putting green by the pool, and a four-car driveway with space for an RV. $470,000. Imelda Espejo, TR Realty, (702) 513-9220.

