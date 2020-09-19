Austin. Its Pemberton Heights location puts this three-bedroom home in the Old West Austin Historic District, near downtown and several parks. The house has an open floor plan, abundant light, marble and wood floors, built-ins, a game room, and a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances.

The lot features a stone gate, circle drive with fountain, and fenced backyard with lawn, patio, and shade trees. $1,295,000. Debbie Pruitt, Coldwell Banker Realty, (512) 964-3124.

Houston. Set in the Piney Point woods, this 1984 octag­onal "tree house" overlooks the Buffalo Bayou and is also minutes from the Galleria. The four-bedroom home includes a great room with oversize windows, a library with built-ins and fireplace, a winding central staircase, decks off the kitchen and breakfast room, and a top floor with 360-­degree views.

On the 0.92-acre forested property are lawns, gravel walks, and a private lake. $1,150,000. Jay Monroe, Martha Turner/Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 504-6936.

San Antonio. Architect Atlee Ayers built this five-bedroom estate in Terrell Hills in the 1930s. The house has oversize windows, multiple balconies, formal living and dining rooms, a paneled office, a theater room, a wine cellar, and an owner's retreat with a sitting area, fireplace, and spa bathroom.

The 1.4-acre property is landscaped with extensive lawns, patios, mature oak trees, and an ornate bronze fountain. $2,999,999. Phyllis Browning, Phyllis Browning Co./Luxury Portfolio International, (210) 824-7878.

Austin. This four-­bedroom home is in Galindo, a vintage neighborhood known for its shopping, restaurants, bars, and parks. The contemporary-style house, built in 2014, features 14-foot ceilings, glass walls, custom cabinetry, solid-core doors, stained concrete, and white-oak and polished-concrete floors.

A kitchen with a breakfast bar opens to a covered outdoor living room and a fenced, drought-tolerant turf and gravel yard. $1,375,000. Scott Michaels, Compass, (512) 761-5161.

Highland Park. You can hike or bike the Katy Trail 4 miles into downtown Dallas from this two-bedroom home in a North Dallas enclave. Designed by architect Frank Welch in 1978 and reimagined by AIA architect Max Levy, the house has glass walls, gallery niches and art lighting, cork flooring, and a master suite with soaking tub and spa shower.

The double lot features a reflecting pool and native plantings. $3,995,000. Laura Michelle, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (214) 228-3854.

Dallas. This bright one-bedroom condo in the 1966 Preston Tower was remodeled in 2019. The home, near University Park, features 12-foot ceilings; an eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances; an updated bathroom with frameless shower, washer-dryer hookups, and closet system; a master bedroom with clerestory windows; and an office or second bedroom with pocket doors.

The complex offers landscaped grounds, a fitness center, a pool, and tennis courts. $275,000. Carmen DiPenti, Compass, (214) 784-3880.

