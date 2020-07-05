Each week, we spotlight a cool innovation recommended by some of the industry's top tech writers. This week's pick is a cross-country route for electric-vehicle charging.

The first cross-country electric-vehicle charging route is complete, said Sasha Lekach at Mashable​. Electrify America has finished its network of EV chargers "every 70 miles on the 2,700-mile journey" from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles along Interstates 15 and 70. "The best part" is that the route "includes super-fast chargers at public stations recharging cars at speeds up to 350 kilowatts."

(Courtesy image)

At that rate, it takes roughly 20 minutes for a full recharge "with the average electric vehicle boasting a range of about 200 miles." Tesla already has a supercharger network connecting most of the country, but Electrify America's initiative is a breakthrough for owners of other EVs. A second route will connect Jacksonville, Florida, and San Diego by September.

