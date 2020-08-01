Mackay, Idaho. The East Fork of the Big Lost River runs half a mile through Castle Rock Ranch, 80 deeded acres bounded by the Salmon-Challis National Forest, with views of the White Knob and Pioneer Mountains.

The four-bedroom furnished house features exposed-log walls and beams, pine floors, a river-rock fireplace, and a wide porch overlooking the water. Outside are miles of hiking and riding trails, trout fishing, and hunting. $1,950,000. Trent Jones, Hall and Hall, (208) 622-4133.

Big Sky, Montana. This five-bedroom lodge perches on Antler Ridge, minutes from Big Sky's ski resort and an hour from Yellowstone. The house is trimmed with reclaimed logs, hardwood floors, and wood detailing, and has a chef's kitchen and a two-story great room with fireplace.

The outdoor deck has a fireplace and a spa. $2,450,000. Catherine Gorman, (406) 580-2318, and Will Brunner, (406) 209-1225, Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty.

Darby, Montana. The 99 acres of this wooded property include a four-bedroom home and frontage on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River. The house features log beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, a double-height great room, a master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closets, a gym, and a screened porch with fireplace and spa.

On the grounds are lawns, patios, a stocked pond, a six-car garage, a greenhouse, and a stone-walled dugout with a wine cellar. $2,950,000. Dawn Maddux, Engel & Völkers Western Frontier, (406) 550-4131.

Irwin, Idaho. Eagle's View Retreat stands on a rise overlooking the Palisades Reservoir, 40 miles from Jackson Hole. The three-bedroom custom-built house features a two-story great room with a stone fireplace, a billiard room, and several decks, one with a fire pit and another with a hot tub.

The 1.6-acre lot is landscaped with mature aspen and maple trees and irrigated gardens, and includes an oversize two-car garage. $795,000. Matt MacMillan, Live Water Properties, (307) 413-3582.

Jackson, Wyoming. Minutes from town, this three-bedroom home is also next to the Game Creek Trailhead, with access to hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing. The cedar-clad house has stonework accents, a zinc roof, radiant heat, steel and fir built-ins, a gourmet kitchen, and a master suite with walk-in closets, private deck, and en-suite bathroom with steam shower.

The 11-acre landscaped property features an accessory shop, a private trail, and a yoga deck with mountain views. $4,500,000. Gregory Prugh, Prugh Real Estate, (307) 413-2468.

Somers, Montana. This four-bedroom home stands on the shore of Flathead Lake, with views of the Mission Mountains. The custom-built house has an open floor plan uniting a living room with fireplace, dining room with wine cooler, and chef's kitchen with central island; there are also a media room and an enclosed breezeway to guest quarters.

The backyard of the landscaped, wooded lot leads to a private boat dock. $1,595,000. Cherie Hansen, Sotheby's International Realty, (406) 253-4546.

