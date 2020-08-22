Iron Mountain. Set beside Lake Antoine on the Upper Peninsula, this four-bedroom home comes with 515 feet of waterfront access. Crafted of polished hardwoods, brick, and stone throughout, the interior features vaulted ceilings, a split-face-granite fireplace, custom ­cabinetry, and an Italian marble ­mosaic shower in the master suite.

The 3.4-acre wooded property has a pond, firepit, beach bath sauna at the lakefront, and four-car garage with in-law suite. $1,800,000. Barb Shepherd, Harbor ­Sotheby's International ­Realty, (231) 526-9889.

Grand Rapids. This six-bedroom Tudor in Plymouth Heights was built in 1930. An extensive restoration preserved the leaded windows, wainscoting, hand-carved woodwork, inlaid wood and marble floors, and ornate moldings, while adding a chef's kitchen; a Swarovski dining room chandelier; and a granite wet bar and wood-­burning fireplace in the basement.

On the freshly landscaped lot are lawns, trees, a bluestone patio, and a large brick circular front walkway. $1,125,000. Andrew Grashuis, Greenridge Realty, (616) 458-3655.

Ann Arbor. Perched on a hilltop lot in Ann Arbor Hills, this four-bedroom home offers a woodland setting minutes from downtown and the university. The updated 1951 house includes a two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, primary suite with balcony and spa bathroom, gourmet kitchen, three-season room, mudroom, and wine cellar.

Outside are a wraparound deck, lawn and gardens, and access to nature trails. $1,095,000. Megan Mazurek and Avery Evenson, Reinhart Realtors, (734) 971-6070.

Traverse City. The Wellington Inn, built in 1905 by a lumber baron, stands a few blocks from the beaches of Grand Traverse Bay. The fully restored neoclassical mansion, furnished throughout with period antiques, has nine bedrooms, a dining room, a library, and a ballroom and can serve as residence or inn.

In back is a separate carriage house with a pair of two-bedroom apartments and an event space. $3,100,000. Kellie Sergent, Century 21 Northland, (231) 499-1814.

Jackson. Violinist Max Helmer modeled his 1927 home on a 5th-century German castle he saw while on tour. More than 500 tons of rocks and 300 barrels of cement were used to construct it; a 1942 three-story addition included a great room and master suite.

The five-bedroom home also has a dungeon, a 60-foot tower with lookout, and a lighted basketball court. The landscaped grounds on the 20-acre wooded property feature three patios and multilevel gardens. $529,000. Carey and Ilze Chesney, Keller Williams Ann Arbor, (734) 478-3540.

Rochester. The local architect of this 1972 three-­bedroom home was influenced by Eichler and worked with Minoru Yamasaki. The updated house has a new roof and paint, tiger-wood floors, a 16-foot-high great room, a living room with bar, a master suite with spa bathroom, and a basement potting room with garden windows.

The lot includes a fenced backyard with lawn, garden beds, and deck. $520,000. ­Dianne Gouin, HomePointe Realty LLC, (248) 420-0604.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.