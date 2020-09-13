Oro Valley, Arizona. This four-bedroom Santa Barbara–style home has its own observatory with a 360-degree rotating dome. Designed by architect Ron Robinette, the house sits along a Phil Mickelson golf course within the gated community of Stone Canyon, and offers views of the Catalina Mountains.

The interior features beamed ceilings, limestone and reclaimed-wood floors, six fireplaces, and a master suite with a walk-in closet. The property includes a lap pool, guesthouse, and three-car garage. $3,000,000. Josh Waggoner, Long Realty Company/Luxury Portfolio International, (520) 918-5454.

Santa Fe. Set on a 50-acre hilltop parcel, this contemporary four-bedroom home has walls of windows all around, looking out on mountains, badlands, and the nighttime sky. The house includes a central great room, a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry and hardware, and a master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual showers and sinks.

Outside are a wood deck, landscaped patios, and a separate workshop-studio. $2,750,000. Sotheby's International Realty, Tim Van Camp, (505) 690-2750, and John Rigatti, (505) 660-3353.

Garrison, New York. Perched on one of the highest-elevation sites in the Hudson Valley, this three-bedroom house has views in all directions, taking in some of the region's most famous sites and peaks.

The home features 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, two fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, and a two-car garage. The property includes a guesthouse and many decks and outdoor spaces — and is just 50 miles from New York City. $3,650,000. Craig Watters, Coldwell Banker Realty, (212) 203-9564.

Kona, Hawaii. Designed by Glazer Le Architects, this three-bedroom home lies between the 7th and 8th holes of a Rees Jones golf course in the private community of Kohanaiki. The layout centers on an open-plan great room leading out to a lanai and swimming pool.

Outside are the Hawaiian night sky, famous for star visibility, and community amenities including private beach, microbrewery, spa, bowling alley, tennis courts, restaurants, and membership in the golf club. $3,850,000. Kohanaiki Realty, (808) 650-5445.

Neskowin, Oregon. This custom-designed six-bedroom home is set on 16 acres of forested land with views of sunset and stars over the Pacific Ocean. An upper floor features a master bedroom with en suite bath and walk-in closets, and a great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and large windows that open onto a deck.

The other bedroom level includes a second great room with fireplace. The property lies adjacent to Kiwanda Creek, home to many species of birds, and comes with a barn and caretaker residence. $2,500,000. Cami Arlit, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, (310) 400-9164.

Boothbay, Maine. Built in 1818, this four-bedroom Federal cottage sits on 5 acres overlooking Pleasant Cove. The house features beamed ceilings, built-in shelves, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, and many of the structure's original historic details.

A screened porch and a deck provide views of the water and sky; the house also has a professional telescope and equatorial mount, which can be included in the final sale. $699,000. Charlene Hamiwka, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 671-0085.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.