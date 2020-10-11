Pasadena, California. This 1932 four-bedroom cottage was just remodeled this year. Features include hardwood floors and trim; a living room with fireplace and exposed-beam barrel ceiling; a main bedroom with a custom door and stained-glass casement window, and a gourmet kitchen with soapstone counters.

French doors open to a backyard with a patio, garden beds, and a strawberry tree. $1,299,000. Linda Seyffert, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 712-5194.

Mocksville, North Carolina. ­Boxwood was built in 1934 by Delano & Aldrich, the architects who built Kykuit for the Rockefellers. The eight-bedroom house, com­pletely restored in 2007, has a chef's kitchen with scullery, a wood-paneled library, an upstairs guest pantry, and fireplaces in most bedrooms.

On the 48-acre property are pastures, woods, and a two-bedroom log guest cabin, also from 1934, featuring its own great room with stone ­fireplace. $3,450,000. Tom Fisher, HM Properties, (704) 213-1556.

Chester, New Jersey. Built in 1932, this seven-­bedroom stone mansion anchors 54.7 acres of pasture and woodland. The house features five fireplaces, a grand staircase, ornate moldings, Palladian windows, a two-story cherry library with circular stairs, an owner's wing with private courtyard, a game room, and a wine cellar.

Outside are a pool, stone terraces, a tennis court, a six-stall post-and-beam barn, a riding ring, a pond, and a stream. $4,499,999. Flor de Maria Thomas, Coldwell Banker Realty, (973) 214-7553.

Miami Beach. This fully renovated four-bedroom home was built in 1938 on Di Lido, one of the Venetian Islands in Biscayne Bay. The house has the original curved wrought-iron staircase, marble and wood floors, a media room with custom bar and smoked mirrors, and a main suite with Juliet balcony.

The lot is landscaped with manicured lawn and hedges, mature shrubs and palm trees, and a new swimming pool. $2,990,000. Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon, Douglas Elliman, (305) 673-4808.

Melville, New York. Architect Wallace K. Harrison designed this four-bedroom 1930s summer house centered on three circular rooms; the round living room with terrazzo dance floor was the model for Rockefeller Plaza's Rainbow Room.

Other details include five fireplaces, glass walls, walnut floors, multimedia theater, gym, wine cellar, and a spa bathroom in the main suite. The 3.6-acre landscaped lot has a saltwater pool, tennis court, 8-hole mini golf course, and waterfall. $5,999,000. Philip Laffey, Laffey Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (516) 625-0944.

Tucson. Built in 1938, this two-bedroom adobe home in Early Ranch style retains many historic features. Inside are refinished hardwood floors, original wood doors with glass knobs, an ornate fireplace, and a tiled, screened patio room.

Updates include a tankless water heater and new plumbing, roof, air-conditioning, and electrical panel. The property has front and back yards and is near businesses and the University of Arizona. $350,000. Alan Aronoff, Long Realty Co., (520) 631-7222.

