Carbondale. This 1,351-square-foot, two-bedroom shipping container home stands on 35 acres of irrigated pasture, with 360-degree views of Mount Sopris and the Roaring Fork Valley. Built in 2016 of four containers, it has been retrofitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, spa-style bathrooms, a spiral staircase, and multiple balconies.

A secret hatch in the house leads 25 feet below to a large underground bunker with an air-exchange system, running water, and lighting. $1,475,000. Bryan Cournoyer, Douglas Elliman, (970) 274-1497.

Gunnison. Powderhorn Ranch is a 2,117-acre mountain property with views of the La Garita peaks and access to surrounding public lands. A five-bedroom off-the-grid lodge sits on a bluff above Beaver Creek and features a big stone fireplace, exposed beams and timber railings, a large dining area, and a wraparound covered deck.

The land includes aspen groves, meadows, and 250 acres of pasture; ponds, creeks, springs, and water rights; and abundant wildlife. $3,390,000. Cody Lujan, Hall and Hall, (970) 879-5544.

Denver. Architect Jacques Benedict built this brick Tudor in 1912, in what is now the Country Club Historic District. The six-bedroom home has leaded-glass windows; ornate ceilings and woodwork; a chef's kitchen; and a main suite with marble bath, dressing room, and private stairs to the third story.

French doors open to a patio, a pool, flower gardens, and a small pond. $3,375,000. Trish Bragg and Maggie Armstrong, Sotheby's International Realty, (303) 638-6355.

Colorado Springs. This four-bedroom home in the Old North End dates to 1900. The house features the original millwork, carved staircase, and wood-and-glass double doors; built-ins; fireplaces; a sunroom, a main suite with spa bath, three bedrooms with balconies, and a wine cellar.

Outside are a covered deck with fireplace, landscaped yard, and secluded brick courtyard. $1,395,000. CC Signature Group, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (719) 359-0014.

Fort Collins. A just-completed Industrial-style remodel added unique details and new appliances, roof, and windows to this 1935 three-bedroom home. The house has custom cabinets, wood floors from antique train cars, a two-sided fireplace, exposed beams, an open plan with a loft and two living areas, and an en suite main bedroom with private patio.

The lot includes a lounge space with firepit and an outdoor dining area, and is near the historic downtown and city parks. $1,250,000. Jenni Lee Stults, RE/MAX Eagle Rock, (303) 601-8744.

Guffey. Earthship pioneer Michael Reynolds designed this 1998 solar-powered home. The two-bedroom house features brick and concrete floors, hand-hewn vigas, a wood-burning stove, aspen-wood cabinetry, indoor garden beds with gray-water system, and a deck with hot tub and Pikes Peak views.

The 28.7-acre mountain property has a creek, meditation labyrinth, solar-run well, and guest cabin. $469,000. Laura Owens, Saddle Up Realty, (719) 689-5501.

