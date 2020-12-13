Bend, Oregon. The living room and covered patio of this three-bedroom modern home share a double-sided fireplace. The house features a kitchen with wet bar and butler's pantry, two home offices, and French doors opening to patios with views of the Cascade Mountains.

The landscaped property includes a barbecue, spa, and garage and comes with a credit toward membership in the golf club. $2,495,000. Lynn Larkin, Pronghorn Realty, (808) 635-3101.

Blue Hill, Maine. A two-sided freshwater-stone fireplace anchors this custom-built cabin's living room and its screened porch. The three-bedroom home has French doors, oversize windows with mountain and water views, an open layout, and a main suite with balcony.

The 5-acre property on Morgan Bay includes evergreen woods, a mossy hill, perennial gardens, a separate garage-workshop, and a deepwater dock with two yacht moorings. $2,900,000. Michael Kevin Lynch, Legacy Properties/Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 558-3131.

Ridgefield, Connecticut. The great room of this Arts and Crafts home is warmed by a polished concrete–and-mahogany Rumford fireplace. The five-bedroom house, created by John Marsh Davis for couturier Alexander Julian, has two more fireplaces, framed in art tiling and abstract sculpture; built-ins; colored walls; and carved-wood trim.

The 29-acre forested grounds include a guesthouse, landscaped lawns and patio, two ponds with water features, and a tennis court, pool, and greenhouse. $4,950,000. Laura Freed Ancona and David Everson, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 733-7053.

Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. This seven-bedroom builder's home has four fireplaces, including a two-story marble fireplace set in crown molding in the great room and a double-sided fireplace in the billiard room. The house also features a library, a kitchen with double butler's pantry, a recreation room, and a master suite with walk-in closet and oversize bathroom.

The property has lawns, trees, hedges, and a backyard swimming pool with waterspouts and a spa, surrounded by firepits. $4,888,888. Joshua Baris, Coldwell Banker Realty, (201) 741-4999.

Telluride, Colorado. Peter de Luca built this six-bedroom log home with the great room's stone fireplace as its center. Details include exposed beams, walls of log-framed windows, and a wraparound deck with views of the Ajax and Sheep Mountains, Telluride slopes, and Wilson Peak.

The 3.4-acre property sits at the end of a private road above Aldasoro Ranch, adjacent to 120 acres of open space but also a few minutes' drive from town. $4,350,000. Brian Gavin, LIV Sotheby's International Realty, (970) 708-0125.

Mauston, Wisconsin. The main lodge and guesthouse on this 5.25-acre forested property have seven bedrooms and three fireplaces between them. The primary residence features two stone fireplaces, exposed beams, log walls and trim, two decks, and a downstairs Western-style bar.

The parcel includes an 1,872-square-foot pole barn and a lawn with a firepit, comes with deeded access to horse and hiking trails, and is walking distance to Castle Rock Lake. $495,000. Paul Merk, Castle Rock Realty, (608) 547-4884.

