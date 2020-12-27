Montrose, Colorado. Centennial Ranch is a 392-acre working ranch in the San Juan Mountains. The three-bedroom residence, crafted of reclaimed Douglas fir, features intricate ironwork, stone and brick fireplaces, a great room, a library, and a caretaker's suite.

The property supports 75 head of Angus cows and includes an Amish barn; a cowboys' cabin; cropland, meadow, and woods; elk, bear, and eagle habitat; and half a mile of the trout-rich Uncompahgre River. $6,750,000. Jeff Buerger, Hall and Hall, (303) 861-8282.

Lake Arrowhead, California. The restoration of this 1937 lakeside lodge preserved many original details. The four-bedroom home has cedar and pine paneling, beamed ceilings, cast-iron work, oak floors, oversize windows with lake views, a living room with a stone fireplace and unique mantel, and a custom-tiled kitchen with a breakfast nook.

The wooded lot features a patio with a stone fireplace, a private boat dock and shed, and easy trail access to Arrowhead Village. $2,350,000. Brad Lawrence, Sotheby's International Realty–Los Feliz, (323) 481-4700.

Utica, Montana. The Circle Bar Ranch was converted to a guest ranch in the late 19th century and retains many elements of the dude-ranching business, including nine cabins, the original barn, a recreation hall, a pool house, and four hotel-style rooms in the main lodge. The four-bedroom owners' residence features a spa.

The 60-acre property has native pasture, a forested ridge, and Judith River frontage, and is used for horseback riding, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. $1,195,000. Jack McInerney, Live Water Properties, (406) 220-1696.

Elk Mountain, Wyoming. This three-bedroom home in the Snowy Range was custom built in 1997 from hand-hewn Englemann spruce logs imported from British Columbia. The house has an open layout; a great room with vaulted ceiling, exposed log beams, and river-rock fireplace; a chef's kitchen; an entertainment room; a loft room; and a wraparound deck.

The 322-acre wooded property comes with fishing and hunting rights, in a region known for elk. $3,750,000. Matt Munford, Hayden Outdoors, (307) 640-3756.

Ketchum, Idaho. The main lodge of this half-acre wooded compound is steps from Warm Springs Creek, known for its exceptional fishing. The three-bedroom log home features a great room with vaulted ceilings, a two-story stone fireplace, and oversize windows with views of the water.

The property includes 238 feet of creek frontage, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a studio apartment, and a two-car garage, and is minutes from the Sun Valley ski resort. $4,495,000. Katherine Rixon, Keller Williams Sun Valley, (208) 720-4958.

Strawn, Texas. This three-bedroom log cabin sits on 25 acres in the Sportsman's World subdivision, prized for hunting and fishing and close to Possum Kingdom Lake. The open-plan house has a vaulted living room with tiled floor and wood-burning stone fireplace; a master bedroom and kitchen with knotty-pine paneling; and a wraparound porch.

On the grounds are a swimming pool, a covered outdoor patio, storage buildings, and two carports. $525,000. Mike Powell, Mike Powell Real Estate, (940) 328-2677.

