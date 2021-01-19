1. Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands ($16)

Great for stretching, physical therapy, and all sorts of home workouts, the most popular resistance bands on Amazon "effectively exercise legs, arms, and abs" and come in five color-coded resistance levels. A carrying bag is included, plus access to video tutorials and a 41-page eBook that shows you how to use the latex loops. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Bala Bangles ($40)

"Working out sucks in the stay-at-home age," writes Cameron Sherrill at Esquire, but wearing these stylish weighted wrist and ankle bracelets "adds a little extra oomph" to your routine, whether it's yoga, Pilates, weight training, or running. "Hell, wear them as you're cleaning up your space. Simple as that." Buy it at Amazon.

3. Fitbit Versa 3 ($200)

Stay on pace with Fitbit's latest smartwatch, which, in addition to all the fitness-tracking and music-streaming features you'd expect, has a tool called Active Zone Minutes. The "incredibly useful" feature tracks the time you spend exercising intensely enough to help with cardiovascular fitness and weight loss. Buy it at Amazon.

4. Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($179)

There's nothing wrong with dumbbells, but kettlebells encourage more-fluid motions that work additional muscles and also get your heart pumping. Bowflex's versatile offering combines six kettlebells in one and "can be as light as 8 pounds (perfect for warmups) or as heavy as 40 (a solid swing weight) with just the twist of a dial." Buy it at Amazon.

5. Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Bike ($370)

You don't need to spend $2,000 on a Peloton to get in your cardio at home. This screen-free stationary cycle lacks frills, but the 49-pound flywheel lets you adjust the resistance to simulate "real-world ride feel," writes Bobby Lea at Bicycling, and the sturdy steel frame keeps the Sunny planted "as you crank out your toughest efforts." Buy it at Amazon.

6. Under Armour Sportsmask ($30)

"Masks aren't going anywhere, so it's important to find an option that won't feel stifling during your workouts," writes Susan Brickell at Shape. Under Armour's breathable, moisture-wicking face covering has an anti-microbial lining and a structured design to keep the fabric away from the face and lips. The fabric also feels cool to the touch, "which is crucial for sweaty runs." Buy it at Amazon.

