Wamic, Oregon. Five Arrows is a 75-acre estate in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains between the White River Wildlife Area and Mount Hood National Forest. The seven-bedroom main lodge has a vaulted two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and river-rock fireplace, a billiard room, a barroom, a wine cellar, multiple decks, and a screened porch.

Outside are a guesthouse, a 2-acre fishing pond, a creek, meadows, stands of white oak, and abundant wildlife. $2,050,000. Ryland Moore, Live Water Properties, (971) 645-1515.

Edwards, Colorado. Waterstone was designed by RKD Architects to evoke and blend with its canyon setting. Built in two halves linked by a glass-covered breezeway, the five-bedroom home is finished with sandstone, weathered steel, and patinaed copper and features a great room, media room, wine cellar, chef's kitchen, master bath with soaking tub and fireplace, and covered and open patios.

The 35-acre property includes several ponds and waterfalls and has views of New York Mountain. $5,750,000. Charles Harrison, Engel & Völkers, (970) 904-0600.

Florida, Massachusetts. This contemporary four-bedroom home stands on 26 forested acres in the northern Berkshires, 25 minutes from Williamstown. The house has stone floors and Euro-industrial details; an open layout; a contemporary kitchen with scullery and pantry; a library with custom shelving; and a living room with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows.

The property features stone-and-gravel landscaping, a pond, a meadow, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a work barn convertible to an art studio. $1,400,000. Gladys Montgomery, William Pitt/Sotheby's​ International Realty, (413) 822-0929.

Eureka, Montana. Set beside Glen Lake, this five-bedroom home has views of the Rockies from almost every room. The open-plan modern house includes a great room with a wall-to-wall stone fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows facing the lake, and an extensive deck with an outdoor kitchen, firepit, and cedar hot tub.

On the lot are lawns, mature trees, stone paths, stacked-stone walls, and a lakefront with a floating dock and a competition water-skiing slalom. $1,999,000. Mike Anderson, National Parks Realty/Forbes Global Properties, (406) 261-9081.

Yosemite, California. This mountain cabin sits on an 896-acre property inside Yosemite National Park. The two-bedroom, open-plan house has a vaulted, beamed ceiling, hardwood floors, wood-paneled walls, two fireplaces, front and back decks, and separate entrances to the top-floor main home and downstairs apartment.

The parcel comes with a conservation easement and is minutes from the Yosemite Valley floor and close to Glacier Point and the Badger Pass ski area. $2,477,000. Ed Perry, California Outdoor Properties, (916) 517-9969.

Dover, Vermont. Perched on 2 acres in the northern Appalachians, this three-bedroom modified A-frame offers views of Mount Snow and the Haystack Ridge Line. The house features knotty-pine paneling, picture windows, and a gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, farmhouse sink, and Cambria quartz countertops. Photos courtesy James Lamorder.

Outside are a large wooden deck, a lawn, and a garden with raised flower beds; the Green Mountain National Forest and Mount Snow ski area are a short drive away. $499,000. Cordelia Garofalo, Deerfield Valley Real Estate, (802) 579-9600.

