Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. This four-bedroom home has 1,700 square feet of covered porches overlooking a patio with a heated saltwater pool and hot tub. The house includes a chef's kitchen with three ovens, a media room, and a mahogany-paneled family room with a wet bar.

The 1.25-acre property is in a gated community near Charleston and minutes from the beach, offering golf, tennis, and a clubhouse with a restaurant, swimming pools, and a fitness center. $1,895,000. Martha Freshley, William Means/​Christie's International Real Estate, (843) 297-7530

Shamong, New Jersey. The grounds of this six-bedroom home feature a full outdoor kitchen, firepit, heated swimming pool with waterfalls and fountains, and cabana with kitchen and bath.

The 2011 Colonial-French house has a double-height living room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, theater room, bar, and two-bedroom guest suite. The 38-acre property includes a 16-car garage with hydraulic lifts. $4,500,000. Anna De Cristofaro, Coldwell Banker Preferred/Haddonfield, (609) 707-6613

Iron Station, North Carolina. Behind this three-bedroom Pinnacle Ridge home are a summer kitchen, firepits, and a 40,000-gallon saltwater infinity pool with 12-person spa, swim-up bar, and in-pool dining.

The castle-like house features arched doors, coffered ceilings, chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, principle suite with double-sided fireplace, and a stone staircase down to a media room, game room, and bar. On the 3.5-acre lot are a garden, woods, and a stream. $1,675,000. Josh Tucker, HM Properties, (704) 634-8323

Weston, Florida. The grounds of this five-bedroom home in Windmill Ranch Estates include a summer kitchen, firepits, swimming pool with spa and sitting area, and guesthouse with full bath.

The Mediterranean-style main house has marble floors, wood details, and floor-to-ceiling windows; a paneled library; a chef's kitchen; and a living room with wet bar and fireplace. The 1.4-acre property, set beside a pond, is landscaped with lawns, palms, and a circular driveway with porte cochere entry. $2,850,000. Terri Perlini, Coldwell Banker Realty, (954) 605-7653

Delaware, Ohio. The outdoor amenities of this seven-bedroom home include a large covered patio, an outdoor kitchen, a firepit, and a swimming pool with slide and pool house. The house has all en-suite bedrooms; a two-story great room with fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and built-ins; a theater; a gym; a wine cellar; and a deck overlooking the pool.

The 2.8-acre wooded property features grounds laid out with brick paths, a fountain, lawns, mature trees, and garden beds. $3,500,000. Carrie Spielman, Street Sotheby's International Realty, (614) 205-0820

Salem, Oregon. The backyard of this six-bedroom home has a barbecue area, fenced paver patio, enclosed covered deck, and lawn with garden shed.

The house comprises two residences, each with its own kitchen and sharing a large family room; the four-bedroom main floor features a wood-paneled library, a fireplace, and a sunroom, and the two-bedroom finished basement level has a bar and living room. The double lot includes a space for RV parking. $550,000. Shawn Richardson, eXp Realty, (503) 853-1784

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.