Vanessa Bryant's fight for accountability

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, sued Los Angeles County after learning that first responders took and shared pictures of the helicopter crash site where her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in January 2020. Last Wednesday, a jury awarded Bryant $16 million in damages. Here's everything you need to know:

Why did Vanessa Bryant sue Los Angeles County?

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter flying in foggy conditions crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California. The helicopter's passengers were en route to a basketball game at Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, and everyone on board — Bryant; his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Altobelli; 13-year-old Payton Chester and her mother Sara Chester; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan — died in the accident.

One month later, the Los Angeles Times reported that Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took graphic photos of the crash scene, with a source telling the newspaper he saw one of the cell phone pictures in a setting that was not connected to the accident investigation. The Times also learned that three days after the helicopter crash, someone used the contact form on the Sheriff's Department's website to leave a complaint about a deputy trainee who showed pictures of the accident scene to a bartender. Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County in September 2020 for negligence and invasion of privacy, and asked for compensatory and punitive damages. That month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill making it a misdemeanor for first responders to take unauthorized photos of a deceased person at a crime or accident scene.

Did any other families join Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit?

Yes. Chris Chester, whose daughter Payton and wife Sarah were killed in the helicopter crash, joined the suit. Attorneys for both Bryant and Chester said their clients have not seen the photos of the crash scene, but are afraid that one day they will be posted online. "Like a virus, these pictures spread throughout the county, and we don't know and they don't know what happened after they spread," Bryant's lawyer, Luis Li, said.

What was revealed in court during the trial?

The trial began in a downtown Los Angeles federal court on Aug. 10, and during opening statements, Li told jurors that first responders "took pictures of broken bodies," snapping "close-ups of limbs, of burnt flesh. It shocks the conscience." He accused county employees of taking the photos "as souvenirs," and said his client will be "haunted by what they did forever."