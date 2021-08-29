Rise of the COVID-era millionaires

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Credit-card fees now more common

"It's getting more expensive to pay with a credit card," said AnnaMaria Andriotis at The Wall Street Journal. Five years ago, only around 2 percent of businesses charged a fee for purchases made with a credit card. But the coronavirus "sent more businesses in search of revenue to make up for lost sales." Some of these new credit-card surcharges are small. Karen's Dairy Grove ice cream parlor outside Cleveland said it has started "charging an extra quarter when customers use credit cards for purchases of less than $5." But the numbers add up. The owners of an outdoor power equipment business in Michigan said they are "saving tens of thousands of dollars a year" by passing on card companies' fees to customers — or encouraging them to pay with debit cards, which carry lower fees for merchants.

Fewer Americans paid taxes in 2020

Almost 107 million households owed no federal income taxes in 2020, said Andrew Keshner at MarketWatch. It was a 40 percent increase year-over-year "from the almost 76 million households who didn't have a federal income tax bill in 2019." The tax bill shrank for many households because of two rounds of stimulus checks provided by the government, which essentially served as refundable tax credits. Approximately 22 million people were also laid off early in the pandemic, reducing their tax liability even further. The March 2021 stimulus package then "exempted the first $10,200 in jobless benefits." The number of households without a federal income tax bill is expected to remain high in 2021 as well, thanks to increases in the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit.