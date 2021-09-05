Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Robinhood's not-so-free shares

Robinhood could pay a big price for its practice of giving new customers a free share of stock, said Paul Kiernan at The Wall Street Journal. "Brokerages like Robinhood are required to deliver proxy materials to a public company's shareholders ahead of annual meetings" — at the company's expense. Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals paid $234,000 in delivery fees last year, up from $12,500 in 2019, after its number of stockholders surged 10-fold. "Most of the new investors held tiny stakes through Robinhood." Catalyst and other firms have complained to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which recently approved a rule change from the New York Stock Exchange that bars brokers from seeking reimbursement for delivery costs. Robinhood isn't listed on the NYSE, but the Financial Industry Regulation Authority, which oversees brokerages, is likely to issue a similar rule.

The good news on gossip

Don't feel guilty about engaging in office gossip, said Bryan Lufkin at BBC. "As long as it's not malicious, it can serve practical, positive purposes." A 2019 study found that workers gossip an average of 52 minutes a day. Most of the conversations "weren't positive or negative, but neutral." This chatter can help people make sense of their environment, says management expert Shannon Taylor, and check if they're "perceiving the world in the same way as other colleagues and co-workers." Talking about a strong-arming boss or a lazy team can warn people about "dangerous others," says psychologist Elena Martinescu, and bring colleagues closer as they "realize they have shared values and experiences." Overall, Martinescu says, "gossip is a good thing."