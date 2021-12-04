A sudden exit for Twitter's CEO

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Even by Silicon Valley standards, Twitter's Jack Dorsey was an eccentric chief executive, said Kate Conger and Lauren Hirsch in The New York Times. Known for his foot-long bushy beard, eating one meal a day, and meditating religiously, the co-founder of the social media company "became a celebrity outside of Silicon Valley, parodied on Saturday Night Live." But this week Dorsey bowed to "questions about his leadership and focus" from employees and investors, turning over Twitter's top job to Parag Agrawal, a top aide and confidant. Dorsey's time at Twitter's helm was often tumultuous. He was fired in 2008, a year after Twitter was launched, and then returned in 2015. For years, Dorsey "navigated years of pressure from investors who thought Twitter did not make enough money" and criticism from Republican lawmakers who contend that Twitter has "stifled conservative voices." But much of his attention seemed to be elsewhere, including on his other company, the financial services firm Square. When Twitter banned Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the decision was made by one of Dorsey's subordinates — while Dorsey himself was "on a private island in French Polynesia."

Dorsey is making a clean break, said Jena McGregor in Forbes. Founders often exit the CEO job "only to hang on as executive chairman or a director." But "Dorsey is leaving both roles." It's probably the right move. Leaders who stick around tend to add pressure on their successor. Dorsey first scribbled the idea for Twitter on a legal pad, said Scott Rosenberg in Axios. But recent years have shown that running a social media company is a lot more political than whimsical. Users blame Twitter and Facebook for "polarizing national politics, abusing personal information, and letting hate speech run rampant," and executives are regularly hauled before Congress to get harangued by lawmakers. What's the fun in that?