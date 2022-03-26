A cautious effort to tame inflation

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

With inflation racing, the Federal Reserve moved to contain it — but probably too gingerly to make a difference, said Allison Schrager in Bloomberg. The central bank raised its borrowing rate by 25 basis points — a quarter of 1 percent — last week for the first time since 2018, with more increases expected over the course of the year. Normally, the biggest worry with rate hikes is that "the Fed will overshoot and cause a recession." But this modest move only "feels like a big deal" because the Fed has kept rates so low for so long. Despite an inflation rate of 7.9 percent, the Fed isn't really slowing the economy, just trying to put the engine into neutral and "hoping that inflation will go away." Unfortunately, many economists doubt it will. The central bank has taken much more aggressive action in the past "to slow the economy down, revise expectations, and lower inflation," and may well need to do so again.

The war in Ukraine is complicating matters, said Jeff Sommer in The New York Times. "It would be hard to argue that the Fed should do nothing about the current inflation readings." But it is treading more carefully because of the unknown damage that "war-related issues," such as shortfalls in commodities like oil and wheat, might cause for the U.S. economy. Fed chairman Jerome Powell thinks the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand any geopolitical shocks, said Neil Irwin in Axios. "He was downright dismissive of talk that there's an elevated risk of recession" last week and projected confidence that the economy could handle "even a sustained campaign of interest-rate increases." That should bring inflation down eventually, but the Fed is "not going to overreact."