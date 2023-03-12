Tesla: A carmaker for the masses?

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

It's time for Tesla to give the people what they want, said Hasan Chowdhury in Business Insider: a new, cheaper electric vehicle. The company's much-hyped investor jamboree last week "was widely expected to put front and center an affordable version of its pricey EVs — showing the company meant business when it came to delivering affordable vehicles." Chief executive Elon Musk even promoted the event as "the launch of part 3 of Tesla's Master Plan." Tesla's stock has soared this year, spurred on by a big price cut in January that helped stoke demand; for a short while in February, Musk was (once again) the world's richest person. But investors wiped $50 billion off the company's market cap after the ballyhooed "Master Plan" became "a four-hour slog" of technical details and "vanity projects like the CyberTruck."

"Musk did say something very important," even if it wasn't what investors were looking for, said Al Root in Barron's. Musk has set a goal for Tesla to make 20 million vehicles a year within a decade. That's double what global leader Toyota produces, and Musk said Tesla will need only 10 models to do it. "That's the bombshell. It's an incredibly low number." Musk compares the evolution of cars to that of smartphones, which once came in any number of form factors. Now "no one really cares about the shape of their phone," and the vast majority come with the same basic, easy-to-manufacture shape. If Tesla succeeds in bringing this kind of simplification to cars, it will mean a "radical departure from the way things are done" for the whole auto industry.