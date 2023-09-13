‘Elation’ as Quality Street favourite returns
And other stories from the stranger side of life
Quality Street fans are “elated” after Nestle announced that they’re bringing back a fan favourite flavour after it disappeared from the selection box two decades ago, reported The Mirror. Coffee Crème is making an “iconic return” in time for Christmas, said the paper. But “there’s one catch”, it added: the sweet will only be found inside Quality Street’s festive cracker and advent calendars this year. “The coffee crème has not been forgotten,” said the company.
Selfies cause pony death
People taking selfies with ponies at a tourist hotspot in Wales caused a new-born foal to fall to its death from a cliff, a farmer has said. Visitors "are now being warned not to touch the ponies in Gower, Swansea", said the BBC. The foal's death occurred in April when its mother gave birth "a couple-hundred yards" from the cliff edge, and farmer Nicky Beynon said people were crowding the animals "trying to take photographs and forced her closer and closer to the edge". Beynon, who looks after the animals, said his gypsy cob ponies are overwhelmed by people trying to touch them and take selfies up close. "They all want to take a photograph, but they don't realise what they're doing - the amount of stress they're putting on the animal," Beynon said.
Cockatoo breaks scooter record
A seven-year-old cockatoo has claimed the title of fastest parrot on wheels after breaking the Guinness World Record for riding a “pint-sized scooter”, said UPI. Chico navigated a distance of five metres in 17.79 seconds while riding his vehicle. “He is a natural talent,” said his owner, Kaloyan Yavashev, a professional parrot breeder and trainer. “We started to train him to do more serious tricks, but he did everything very easily and without any problem,” he added.
