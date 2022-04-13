Jamie Raskin expects Jan. 6 committee report to contain 'crimes that have not yet been alleged'

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack aims to hold public hearings in May and June, which will be "scheduled in a way that the big majority of the population will be able to tune in live," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the panel, told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

The hearings will "certainly" be available for "everyone to experience," Raskin added. The committee has interviewed hundreds of people and collected thousands of documents related to the attack, in order to get a clearer picture of what happened before, during, and after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol. Raskin said the committee has "not been shy about criminal evidence we encounter," and the report they put together "will be profuse in setting forth crimes that have not yet been alleged."

He cautioned that the committee is "not a prosecutorial entity. Our job is to make a report to Congress and the American people about what happened on Jan. 6 and what needs to be done to prevent coups and insurrections going forward."

The Post asked Raskin if people can expect "consequences for those behind the insurrection," and he responded that, "as in most mob-style investigations, the Department of Justice seems to be working its way up from the bottom to the top. They have charged a lot of people with violent assault, destruction of federal property, interference with a federal proceeding, and now, increasingly, seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to overthrow the government."

That's why Raskin said he's telling those "who are despairing over the fact that the people at the top always seem to get away with it to be patient, because I do think they are working their way up."