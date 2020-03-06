A Titicaca water frog in a zoo in Wroclaw, Poland. | (Maciej Kulczynski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A polar bear cub at a zoo in Vienna. | (AP Photo/Roland Zak)

A dog is groomed at a spa in Norton Canes, England. | (Fabio De Paola/PA via AP)

A man exercises on a beach in Limassol, Cyprus. | (REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou)

A racing yacht near Cape Town. | (BOTHMA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A house encased in ice after a blizzard in Hamburg, New York. | (REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario)

A man climbs a pole for a prize during a traditional holiday in Veliky Novgorod, Russia. | (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

A security guard stands on an observation deck in Tokyo. | (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A man carries a bag of mannequins in Harare, Zimbabwe. | (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A group of schoolchildren walk in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. | (DAVID AGUILAR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Boys spin fireballs during a traditional celebration in Goren Lozen, Bulgaria. | (VASSIL DONEV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

A pitcher throws during a preseason game in an empty Tokyo stadium. | (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

