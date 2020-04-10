An equestrian training session in West Grove, Pennsylvania. | (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A trampoline performer in Prague. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

A public sculpture in Caracas. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A closed amusement park in Tel Aviv. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A man stretches at his home in Cape Town, South Africa. | (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

A man flies a kite on the roof of his house in Kathmandu, Nepal. | (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

A city worker walks through a disinfection chamber in La Paz, Bolivia. | (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A woman walks through an empty square in St.Petersburg, Russia. | (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Soldiers walk among cubicles at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. | (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Sailors transport a patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy in Los Angeles. | (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Handout via REUTERS)

A photograph of marching legionnaires taken in April 2019, held on the same street this week in Ronda, Spain. | (REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration)

Rush hour traffic in Taipei, Taiwan. | (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

