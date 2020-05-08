Asian giant hornets on display in Olympia, Washington. | (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

People fish in Da Nang, Vietnam. | (REUTERS/Kham)

Workers climb a stupa before a Buddhist festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. | (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Military planes fly over Moscow. | (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Construction workers atop a building in Asuncion, Paraguay. | (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

People share a meal in Atarib, Syria. | (REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi)

Police cadets perform during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City. | (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

Cooking jackets laid out as part of a protest by restaurant workers in Brussels. | (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

A boy walks outside an aquarium in Brooklyn. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Children stand on the steps of a replica of the United States Capitol Building in Beijing. | (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A double rainbow above Siaya county, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

A trader carries mannequins in Nairobi, Kenya. | (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

