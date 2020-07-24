A soccer player during a game in Brighton, Britain. | (Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)

A man works on an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

A man feeds pigeons in Bogota, Colombia. | (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

An ornithologist monitors an osprey nest near Kaziany, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)

Starlings fly by the sun near Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The comet NEOWISE flies behind a church near Elmdale, Kansas. | (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People take pictures at a Seoul museum. | (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy rains in New Delhi. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

A man jumps into a river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu. | (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

Divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net near the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. | (Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo / Handout via REUTERS)

A salt farmer works at a marsh in Batz-sur-Mer, France. | (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)

