The week's best photojournalism
Divers rescue a whale, a comet flies, and more
A soccer player during a game in Brighton, Britain. | (Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)
A man works on an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh in Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
A man feeds pigeons in Bogota, Colombia. | (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
An ornithologist monitors an osprey nest near Kaziany, Belarus. | (REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko)
Starlings fly by the sun near Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The comet NEOWISE flies behind a church near Elmdale, Kansas. | (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
People take pictures at a Seoul museum. | (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy rains in New Delhi. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
A girl plays on a flooded street after heavy rains in New Delhi. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
A man jumps into a river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu. | (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)
Divers work to free a sperm whale caught in a fishing net near the Sicilian Aeolian Islands. | (Courtesy of Carmelo Isgro' / MuMa Museo del Mare di Milazzo / Handout via REUTERS)
A salt farmer works at a marsh in Batz-sur-Mer, France. | (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)