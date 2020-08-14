The week's best photojournalism
Christ the Redeemer gets disinfected, lightning strikes in Shanghai, and more
Protesters in Bangkok, Thailand, curse Voldemort in a "Cast the Patronus Charm to Protect Democracy" rally. | (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
People overlook a destroyed port in Beirut, Lebanon. | (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The Brazilian military disinfects the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro. | (Andre Coelho/Getty Images)
Police rehearse for India's Independence Day festival. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
A swimmer and a swan in Hyde Park in London. | (REUTERS/Simon Dawson)
Lightning strikes in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS/Aly Song)
High school cheerleaders in Utah wear masks before a game | (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
A veterinarian in Kenya outfits a tranquilized elephant with a tracker. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)
Workers mask a statue in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A woman protests in Belarus, wearing a white bracelet as a symbol of resistance. (SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)