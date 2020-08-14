Protesters in Bangkok, Thailand, curse Voldemort in a "Cast the Patronus Charm to Protect Democracy" rally. | (Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

People overlook a destroyed port in Beirut, Lebanon. | (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The Brazilian military disinfects the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro. | (Andre Coelho/Getty Images)

Police rehearse for India's Independence Day festival. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

A swimmer and a swan in Hyde Park in London. | (REUTERS/Simon Dawson)

Lightning strikes in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS/Aly Song)

High school cheerleaders in Utah wear masks before a game | (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A veterinarian in Kenya outfits a tranquilized elephant with a tracker. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

Workers mask a statue in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A woman protests in Belarus, wearing a white bracelet as a symbol of resistance. (SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

**See last week's best photojournalism**