A health worker rests in Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

A protester sits on a street in Stone Mountain, Georgia. | (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

Mechanics on a racetrack in Montmelo, Spain. | (AP Photo, Emilio Morenatti, Pool)

A woman jumps over water on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. | (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

People reflected in the window of an eyeglasses store in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Traffic in Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)

People ride escalators in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A fisherman in Gaza City. | (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A street in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A bird flies over a burned tract of the Amazon jungle. | (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Contra Costa County, California. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A plume of smoke from a wildfire in Lassen County, California. | (Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/Social Media via REUTERS)

