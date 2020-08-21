The week's best photojournalism
Crisscrossing escalators, wildfire skies, and more
A health worker rests in Gauhati, India. | (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A protester sits on a street in Stone Mountain, Georgia. | (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)
Mechanics on a racetrack in Montmelo, Spain. | (AP Photo, Emilio Morenatti, Pool)
A woman jumps over water on a street in Harare, Zimbabwe. | (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
People reflected in the window of an eyeglasses store in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Traffic in Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas)
People ride escalators in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A fisherman in Gaza City. | (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A street in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
A bird flies over a burned tract of the Amazon jungle. | (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)
An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire in Contra Costa County, California. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A plume of smoke from a wildfire in Lassen County, California. | (Courtesy of Katelynn Hewlett/Social Media via REUTERS)