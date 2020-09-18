The week's best photojournalism
A crow attacks a bat, ducks on a truck, and more
A crow attacks a bat in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
A man plays with his camel in Aswan, Egypt. | (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
A woman undergoes a Giant African land snail facial massage in Amman, Jordan. | (REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed)
Ducks are loaded onto a truck to clear weeds and pests in the rice paddies of Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)
Police officers block and detain protesters in Minsk, Belarus. | (AP Photo/Misha Friedman)
Children play inside an abandoned car in Lesbos, Greece. | (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Young men dive into the sea in Lesbos, Greece. | (REUTERS/Elias Marcou)
Rosa Parks' rebuilt home in a palace courtyard in Naples, Italy. | (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Performers dressed as cyclists in Grenoble, France. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Vehicles submerged by floodwaters from Hurricane Sally near Gulf Shores, Alabama. | (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
An aurora above Rovaniemi, Finland. | (REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland)
Fire retardant blankets homes destroyed by fire in Talent, Oregon. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)