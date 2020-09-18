A crow attacks a bat in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

A man plays with his camel in Aswan, Egypt. | (REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

A woman undergoes a Giant African land snail facial massage in Amman, Jordan. | (REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed)

Ducks are loaded onto a truck to clear weeds and pests in the rice paddies of Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

Police officers block and detain protesters in Minsk, Belarus. | (AP Photo/Misha Friedman)

Children play inside an abandoned car in Lesbos, Greece. | (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Young men dive into the sea in Lesbos, Greece. | (REUTERS/Elias Marcou)

Rosa Parks' rebuilt home in a palace courtyard in Naples, Italy. | (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Performers dressed as cyclists in Grenoble, France. | (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Vehicles submerged by floodwaters from Hurricane Sally near Gulf Shores, Alabama. | (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

An aurora above Rovaniemi, Finland. | (REUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsov/All About Lapland)

Fire retardant blankets homes destroyed by fire in Talent, Oregon. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

