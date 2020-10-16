A brown bear struggles to catch a salmon in southwest Alaska. | (Kevin Dooley/Solent News/Shutterstock)

A man rescues his goat from a damaged silo after Hurricane Delta in Iowa, Louisiana. | (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

A woman sits next to a statue of a sea lion in Mar del Plata, Argentina. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A person dressed as Spider-Man rests during a protest in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

A wrestler floats with a boatful of marigolds near Mexico City. | (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The Houston Astros' Michael Brantley runs during the American League Championship Series in San Diego. | (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A violent protest in Santiago, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A firefighter battles flames in Capilla del Monte, Argentina. | (AP Photo/Mario Tizon)

A worker sanitizes movie-theater seats in Mumbai. | (REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni)

People watch a soccer game from atop a building in La Paz, Bolivia. | (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A home destroyed by Hurricane Delta in Creole, Louisiana. | (REUTERS/Adrees Latif)

Corn is loaded into a truck in Kelley, Iowa. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

**See last week's best photojournalism**