A man carries geese on top of his car near Ganja, Azerbaijan. | (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

A seagull catches a piece of bread in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Rescued parrot chicks inside a box in Jundiai, Brazil. | (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A sick koala at a veterinary hospital in Sydney, Australia. | (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

A short-beaked echidna at a wildlife hospital in Sydney, Australia. | (Taronga Zoo Sydney/Handout via REUTERS)

Pistachio, a puppy born with green fur, in Pattada, Italy. | (Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS)

A butterfly sits on a flower near a rocket fragment in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. | (AP Photo)

A girl plays with a doll in Tehran. | (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

An activist covered in blue paint lies on the ground in Bangkok. | (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

Ultraviolet lamps disinfect a metro carriage in Moscow. | (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Skateboarders perform tricks in Tokyo. | (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

A spacecraft attempts to take a sample of an asteroid surface. | (NASA via AP)

**See last week's best photojournalism**