The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after winning the World Series in Arlington, Texas. | (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A surfer exits a wave at Praia do Norte, Portugal. | (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)

A cyclist balances a basketball on his head in Brooklyn. | (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A giant inflatable monster in Manchester, Britain. | (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

A medical worker walks past a mural in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | (REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng)

An unemployed plumber advertises for work in Johannesburg. | (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

A devotee of the late Dr. Jose Gregorio Hernández holds his picture outside a church in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A man and his daughter at their home in Hitachinaka, Japan. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A man runs from tear gas launched by police in Buenos Aires. | (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A firefighter walks through smoke in Irvine, California. | (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Protesters in Santiago, Chile. | (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

A wildfire burns near Granby, Colorado. | (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

**See last week's best photojournalism**