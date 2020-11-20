The week's best photojournalism
The White House in a raindrop, a blogger in a tree, and more
A Santa Claus sits on a salt formation in the Dead Sea near Ein Bokeq, Israel. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
Gymnasts perform in Pyongyang, North Korea. | (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)
A protester paints a riot police officer's helmet in Mexico City. | (REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan)
A fighting rooster suns itself in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A dead fin whale on a beach in Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez, France. | (REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)
A firefighter extinguishes flames in a burning home in Mono County, California. | (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A truck loaded with a small house drives in Nagorno-Karabakh. | (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
A temporary hospital in Moscow. | (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
A public promenade in Nice, France. | (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)
A man walks in front of a dam in the Elan Valley, Wales. | (REUTERS/Carl Recine)
A blogger climbs a tree for better cellular coverage in Stankevichi, Russia. | (REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko)
The White House reflected in a raindrop in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)