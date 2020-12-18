Darragh Foley gets knocked out of the ring by Ty Telford during a boxing match in Sydney, Australia. | (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

The Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers eludes the Las Vegas Raiders' Alec Ingold during a game in Las Vegas. | (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

A ski jumper competes in Planica, Slovenia. | (REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic)

A rocket blasts off from Russia's Plesetsk cosmodrome. | (Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

A bird flies beneath a solar eclipse in Porto Alegre, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Diego Vara)

A marine stands inside the White House in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

An Ethiopian refugee stands in a camp in Kassala state, Sudan. | (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

Vladimir Putin speaks via video during a news conference in Moscow. | (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A person wearing a dog mask plays with snow in New York City. | (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

The owner of a Tokyo mask shop holds a super-realistic mask of his own face. | (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

A COVID-19 ward in Rome. | (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Law enforcement officers during a protest in Kyiv, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

**See last week's best photojournalism**