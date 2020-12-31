Flamingos fly above a volcanic lake in Kenya's Rift Valley. | (Phillip Chang/Solent News/Shutterstock)

An anteater rests in a veterinarian's bathroom sink near Porto Velho, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

A boy watches a race atop his horse, Mr. Glitter Sparkles, with his dog, Mistress, in Dorset, Britain. | (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

A goat walks the deserted streets of Llandudno, Wales. | (Pete Byrne/PA via AP)

A disposable glove floats in Barcelona. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

A concert for plants in Barcelona. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

Children speak to each other over a courtyard wall in in Barcelona. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A man carries geese on top of his car near Ganja, Azerbaijan. | (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

Men dressed in loincloths prepare to snatch a wooden stick tossed by a priest during a "naked festival" in Okayama, Japan. | (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

A protester in an Elmo mask dances in Philadelphia. | (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A B-2 bomber flies over Arrowhead Stadium before the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The White House reflected in a raindrop in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Tom Brenner)

