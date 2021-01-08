Plastic-wrapped decorative water buffalos in Chinatown, Singapore. | (REUTERS/Edgar Su)

Motorists line up for COVID-19 tests in Los Angeles. | (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

People walk through a snowy park in Chuncheon, South Korea. | (Yonhap via REUTERS)

The pool of a beach resort reflects the sky in Ostia, Italy. | (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

Rescue workers at a landslide in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway. | (NTB/Fredrik Hagen via REUTERS)

A coffin-making company in Harare, Zimbabwe. | (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A robot, made in the likeness of playwright Thomas Melle, in Santiago, Chile. | (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

Small business owners protest in Tel Aviv, Israel. | (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A woman holds a photo of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas. | (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Trump supporters storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A Trump supporter inside the Capitol. | (REUTERS/Mike Theiler)

A blood-smeared bust of President Zachary Taylor following rioting at the Capitol. | (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

**See the best photojournalism of 2020**